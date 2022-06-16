Volo Museum to offer axe-throwing, extra activities over Father’s Day weekend

The Volo Auto Museum will mark Father’s Day this weekend with axe-throwing, interactive remote car racing, food trucks, live radio broadcasts and giveaways.

On Friday, the museum will start the festivities with free axe-throwing lessons with a master axe-thrower, according to a news release. On Saturday, Star 105.5′s morning hosts Joe Cicero and Tina Bree will be broadcasting live while visitors compete for a giant remote-controlled track racing set with interactive real-time racing.

To close things out on Sunday, the museum will host several food trucks for lunch.

The Volo Museum, located at 27582 Volo Village Road in Volo, features classic Hollywood cars, a fully-restored 1928 carousel and Disney displays among its offers. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For more information, go to volofun.com, find Volo Museum on Facebook or call 815-385-3644.