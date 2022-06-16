Senior dog proves age is just a number

GRAYSLAKE – Neo says, “I may be considered a senior, but when you see me or watch me going, you’ll think I’m still a puppy.

“I am a very active little dog, so a short leisurely walk is not my speed. I am the perfect companion for someone that wants to get some fresh air in the morning and then disconnect in the evening and explore the neighborhood.

“I lived at one point with a cat and a large dog and I had fun playing and cuddling with them. Of course, I am also happy to lounge on the couch once we are done with a long walk. Are you ready for me?”

Neo is a Chihuahua/Papillon mix and about 14 years old. He is neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only with a completed application. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.



