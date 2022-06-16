Grayslake Area Public Library announces summer reading challenge

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Area Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge started June 1 and will end Aug. 8.

Summer reading helps kids and teens avoid the “summer slide” and allows them to return to the joy of reading for pleasure. It gives parents and children a reason to read or listen to books together and it offers adults the motivation to explore new books and authors.

The reading challenge is open to all ages. Participants can read whatever they like – books, magazines, newspapers, graphic novels, audiobooks, picture books, etc. – and decide how they want to read – being read to, reading to someone or reading independently. All reading counts.

Participants also can take part in fun programs and activities to earn bonus badges that increase the chances of winning one of the grand prizes.

Once registered, participants will receive a T-shirt while supplies last. After participants log just one minute of reading, they will be eligible for weekly gift card drawings. Everyone who completes the challenge will get a book.

The community is invited to celebrate and wrap up the challenge at the Makani Family Outdoor Concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 8. The celebration will include the live grand prize drawing for participants.

Go to grayslake.info or call 847-223-5313 for more information.