United Way of Lake County launches school supply drive

GURNEE – United Way of Lake County is holding its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive through July 7.

Community members and local businesses are invited to help provide students from low-income families with the supplies they need to start school ready to succeed.

This year, in addition to online donations, donors may purchase new supplies from a wish list including 17-inch plain backpacks, wide-ruled spiral notebooks, 2-inch binders, index cards, pink erasers, folders with pockets, boxes of 24 Crayola crayons, packs of 12 Crayola colored pencils, boxes of 10 Crayola markers, large glue sticks, student scissors, pencil pouches/cases, yellow highlighters (2 pack), No. 2 pencils (12 count), facial tissues, pencil sharpeners with shaving catcher, pens and sticky notes. Supplemental school supplies also are needed such as new Clorox wipes, paper towels, earbuds or headphones and dry erase markers.

Donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday through July 7 at United Way of Lake County, 330 S. Greenleaf Street, Gurnee,

Access to free school supplies for at-risk students is critical to building an equitable learning environment and future for all our local children. Equipping students with the supplies they need helps prepare them for their academic studies, builds self-esteem and sets them up for success.

For more information or to sponsor a student with a backpack full of suppliers for a $34 online donation, visit LIVEUNITEDlakecounty.org/bus.