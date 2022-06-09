Johnson invites residents to Coffee & Connect in downtown Waukegan

WAUKEGAN – To hear from constituents and connect residents with resources, state Sen. Adriane Johnson will host an event at Coffee Break & Lunch in Waukegan.

The event will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 11 at 224 Washington St. in Waukegan.

“After a condensed legislative session, I’m excited to be back at home with my neighbors and invite them to chat with my office at a local business in downtown Waukegan,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove.

Coffee & Connect serves as an open forum for community members to engage in informal conversations with Johnson about issues facing the region and state. The event is open to any resident of the 30th District, which includes parts of Waukegan, Buffalo Grove, Vernon Hills, Mundelein, North Chicago, Wheeling, Gurnee, Park City, Lincolnshire, Riverwoods and Beach Park.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to connect with constituents at Coffee Break & Lunch,” Johnson said. “If you want to discuss new legislation, state resources or another issue you care about, I hope to see you there.”

For more information, visit SenatorAdrianeJohnson.com.