National Museum of the American Sailor to host presentation on Battle of Midway

GREAT LAKES – Join the National Museum of the American Sailor at 1 p.m. June 10 for a presentation on the Battle of Midway.

The battle is considered to be the turning point in the war in the Pacific during World War II. To commemorate the battle’s 80th anniversary, education curator Tricia Menke will present a play-by-play of the battle and highlight the experiences of three Navy sailors who were there.

The event is free. No registration is required.

Through its collections, exhibits and educational programming, the National Museum of the American Sailor celebrates and helps people discover the heritage of the U.S. Navy enlisted Sailor.

The museum is at 2531 Sheridan Road at Naval Station Great Lakes in Great Lakes and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.

For information, visit history.navy.mil/nmas.