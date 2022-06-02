Lake County Retired Teachers Association members to meet

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon June 14 at Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $16 a person for the luncheon. The get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest speaker will be Sylvia England who, after buying a home in 2009, discovered it was a safe station as part of the Underground Railroad. She decided to open a museum to give people an opportunity to gain the knowledge she has acquired.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.