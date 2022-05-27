A Volo handyman was mistaken for a kidnapper Thursday morning after driving a child to school after the student missed his school bus, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

The good Samaritan helped the child catch his family dog after the child had accidentally let it out of the house when he left for school, officials said.

When the handyman asked the child where his parents were, the upset child responded that he had missed the bus, officials said.

The handyman offered the child a ride to school in Wauconda, unaware the parents were home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The parents called police immediately after seeing the boy get into an unknown man’s truck. The sheriff’s office found the child at school and confirmed the same account of events from the handyman and the child.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220526/volo-handyman-mistaken-for-kidnapper