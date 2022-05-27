Two Chicago women seriously injured in Volo crash

Two Chicago women remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Thursday afternoon on Route 12 in Volo.

The injured women were the driver and passenger in a 2011 Honda SUV that was struck about 1:30 p.m. as it attempted to turn left onto the southbound lanes from a driveway on the 32200 block of Route 12, authorities said.

The Honda SUV, driven by an 84-year-old woman of Chicago, was exiting a driveway on the east side of Route 12, Lake County sheriff’s Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said.

As the driver made the turn, the Honda did not clear the northbound lanes of traffic, Covelli said. The rear driver’s side of the Honda was struck by a 2004 Ford pickup driven by a 19-year-old Volo man who was traveling north on Route 12, he said.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

The Honda driver was taken to Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry with serious injuries, Covelli said.

A 79-year-old woman, who was a front-seat passenger in the Honda, also was taken to Northwestern Medicine Hospital with critical injuries and later flown by medical helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where she remains, he added.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.

