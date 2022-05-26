May 26, 2022
Antioch to celebrate Memorial Day with ceremony

Community members invited to join in honoring Cpl. Allen Hanke, Private 1st Class Leslie Hanke

By Shaw Local News Network

U.S. Flag and POW-MIA flag that flies over the Old Lee County Courthouse on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (Troy Taylor)

ANTIOCH – Antioch American Legion Post 748 and Antioch VFW Post 4551 welcome the community to attend the Antioch Memorial Day ceremony honoring World War II Cpl. Allen D. Hanke and Private 1st Class Leslie A. Hanke.

The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. May 30 at Antioch Hillside Cemetery in Antioch. In case of inclement weather, it will take place at the Antioch VFW Hall, 75 North Ave.

A reception with refreshments will follow.

For information, contact Col. Paul J. Hettich at hettichpj@aol.com or 847-951-2638.