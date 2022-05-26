Antioch to celebrate Memorial Day with ceremony

ANTIOCH – Antioch American Legion Post 748 and Antioch VFW Post 4551 welcome the community to attend the Antioch Memorial Day ceremony honoring World War II Cpl. Allen D. Hanke and Private 1st Class Leslie A. Hanke.

The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. May 30 at Antioch Hillside Cemetery in Antioch. In case of inclement weather, it will take place at the Antioch VFW Hall, 75 North Ave.

A reception with refreshments will follow.

For information, contact Col. Paul J. Hettich at hettichpj@aol.com or 847-951-2638.