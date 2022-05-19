Sheriff’s Office to participate in Memorial Day traffic safety campaign

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the Memorial Day traffic safety campaign through May 31.

During this time, additional sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling roadways, reminding drivers to slow down and buckle up.

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a popular time for traveling to visit family and friends. Whether you are traveling down the block or across the country, make sure you buckle up every time. Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%. Seat belts save lives every day, but they’re only effective if they’re used.

Although Illinois has a 93.5% seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. The simple click of a seat belt could save thousands of lives each year.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.