Chamber After Hours event planned in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Chamber of Commerce After Hours Networking with Family Piano Co. will feature live music at Harbor Place in Waukegan.

Co-hosted by Green Town Tavern, the evening includes food, free raffle prizes and tours with businesses including Heart of the City, Ultimate Cages, Dinosaur Studio and Tattoo, Real Invest and state Rep. Rita Mayfield’s office.

The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. May 25 at 118 S. Genesee St., Waukegan.

Bring your business cards to this free event. Attendees are welcome to stay for Green Town Tavern’s Trivia Night from 7 to 9 p.m.

Registration is required. To register, visit lakecountychamber.com.

Family Piano Co. buys and sells grand, upright and digital pianos, including new instruments from Kawai, Casio and Roland. Family Piano Co. tunes acoustic pianos and repairs digital pianos. For information, call 847-775-1988 or email info@familypiano.com







