Antioch resident inducted into Loyola University ROTC Hall of Fame

CHICAGO – On April 29, retired Col. Paul Hettich of Antioch and retired Col. Jennifer Pritzker were inducted into the Loyola University Reserve Officers Training Corps Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

It was the Loyola University Chicago Rambler Battalion’s 75th annual Military Ball and Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The ceremony included opening remarks, arrival of official party, posting of the colors, invocation, welcome, POW/MIA remembrance, guest speaker remarks by Brig. Gen. Rodney Boyd (assistant adjutant general, Illinois Army National Guard), grog bowl presentation, Hall of Fame induction, benediction, Army song and retiring of the Colors. The ceremony ended with dancing.

The War Department established ROTC at Loyola University Chicago on July 1, 1947. Today, the ROTC program supports DePaul, Northwestern, Northeastern and North Park universities.

The Army ROTC Hall of Fame was established in 2016 as part of the ROTC centennial celebration. The Hall of Fame honors graduates of the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps who have distinguished themselves in military or civilian pursuits. The ROTC boasts alumni such as former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and Walmart founder Sam Walton.



