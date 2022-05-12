Wilcox to launch Conversation Untapped tour

McHENRY – To connect with his constituents in the 32nd Senate District, state Sen. Craig Wilcox, R-McHenry, will host a series of Conversation Untapped events in May and June. The public and media are invited to attend.

“With the recent completion of our spring legislative session and the bills that were passed, there is plenty to talk about,” Wilcox said in a news release. “These events are very informal, and I want to provide the residents of the 32nd Senate District the chance to come out and meet with their senator and talk casually about the issues that matter to them. I will also do my best to address any questions or concerns people may have.”

Upcoming events:

McHenry: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 12 at McHenry Brewing Company, 3425 Pearl St.

Antioch: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 18 at Dockers North, 955 Route 59.

Fox Lake: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 26 at Dockers-Fox Lake, 33 W. Grand Ave.

Crystal Lake: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 23 at Crystal Lake Brewing, 150 N. Main St. State Sen. Don DeWitte also will attend this event.

“These small gatherings provide the perfect setting for small group or one-on-one conversations, and they allow me to gain a greater understanding of the priorities and concerns of the people I represent,” Wilcox said. “At the same time, these events allow me to showcase some of the amazing small businesses that are located in the 32nd District.”

For information about the Conversations Untapped events, call Wilcox’s office at 815-455-6330.