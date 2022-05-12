Heart of the City hosts youth travel soccer team tryouts for 2022-23 season

WAUKEGAN – Heart of the City announced tryout registration for the 2022-23 season for its youth Elite travel soccer team is open until May 20 for players born between 2008-2016 and high school boys.

The program is intended to give promising student-athletes the opportunity, training and resources to excel in soccer and develop successful pathways in higher education and a career, according to the news release.

Along with providing youth with professional coaching and top tier equipment, Heart of the City works with students and families to achieve academic success through school performance tracking, field trips to colleges and local businesses, volunteering with local organizations and health and wellness resources.

For Elite players interested in playing soccer after high school, Heart of the City creates and distributes highlight videos and profiles of players to coaches and recruiters across the country. Elite players have the full support of staff and coaches during the recruitment process and while playing at the college level. Costs are subsidized and scholarships are available.

Tryouts will be at Waukegan’s Greg Petry Sports Park in May. Visit heartofthecitysports.org for registration and information about Heart of the City programs.