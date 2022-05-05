Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon May 10 at Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $16 a person for the luncheon. The get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest will be a representative from Bernie’s Book Bank. It is Chicago’s leading provider of free quality books and empowers nearly 300,000 Chicago area children to read their way to a better life. Attendees may want to donate a children’s book.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.