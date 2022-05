GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will host a program May 11 titled “Who Lived in This House?”

The program will be at 7 p.m. at the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St. The program will talk about people who lived in some of the houses in the village: a Civil War veteran, a major league baseball player, a Pearl Harbor victim and others.

The program will be presented on Facebook Live. Refreshments will be served.