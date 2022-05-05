Friendly, playful dog in need of foster family

GRAYSLAKE – Poe says, “I was picked up as a stray by an officer that took me home overnight. I did fine with their dog and wanted so bad to play with the cats, but they didn’t want any of it.

“They said I was very friendly with loads of energy and did fine being loose in their house. I’ve got plenty of playful energy so don’t let the little gray around my muzzle fool you into thinking that I’m just looking at relaxing. Oh, and I am so good at sitting, perfect for loads of pictures with my cute ears and my big smile. I’m told that I can pretty much make anyone laugh. I’m also a pro at catching treats midair and I would love to show you.”

Poe was diagnosed with a slow-moving form of intestinal cancer and is looking for a permanent foster home. This means Save-A-Pet will continue to coordinate and pay for his medical care while he gets to enjoy life with his family. If you are interested or would like more information, email our foster care coordinator at foster@saveapetil.org.

Poe is about 9 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Meetings and adoptions are by appointment only (no walk-ins). For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.