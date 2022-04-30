Share ideas for Lake Villa District Library’s outdoor space plan

LINDENHURST -- Lake Villa District Library is holding two public focus groups on May 4 at 6 and 7 p.m. to brainstorm ideas for its outdoor space plan.

Hitchcock Design Group was hired last December to develop the plan, and now it’s time for the community to share ideas.

“We’ve reached the most important part of the process,” LVDL Director Mick Jacobsen said in a news release, “hearing our community’s wants and needs.”

Those interested in attending the focus groups are encouraged to register at www.lvdl.org or by calling 847-245-5115. Additionally, surveys are available online and at the library’s public services desks.

The library board’s goal for the plan is to identify options they could consider implementing over a number of years. “Creating an environment our community will enjoy is what this is all about‚” Jacobsen said. “We’re excited to hear what people have to say.”