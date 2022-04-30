Round Lake woman, 38, dies in house fire

ROUND LAKE -- A 38-year-old Round Lake woman died April 23 as a result of a fire at her home, authorities said.

At 9:48 a.m. April 23, the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District and the Round Lake Police Department responded to the 100 block of West Providence Lane, Round Lake, for a report of structure fire. Crews arrived and found smoke showing from a two-story residential duplex, according to a news release.

In the house, firefighters located a woman and removed her. She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The woman has been identified as 38-year-old Nicole Goulding of Round Lake. On April 25, an autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Goulding’s death is consistent with smoke inhalation. Toxicology and carbon monoxide tests are pending at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

The Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District said they are reminding residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms in their homes. The fire district also said that all pathways to exit the residence should be unobstructed and accessible in an emergency.