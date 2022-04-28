World Migratory Bird Days to be celebrated

INGLESIDE – Did you know most migrating songbirds and waterfowl travel at night? Can you name a bird just by knowing the size of its nest?

Compete in Birds Across Borders and JeopBirdy, go on a bird walk and look through a spotting scope. These are just some of the activities in celebration of birds at World Migratory Bird Days, which will take place in northeast Illinois and southeast Wisconsin.

This year’s theme is Dim the Lights for Birds at Night. Spring migration is in full swing. Light pollution is a significant threat to migratory birds, causing disorientation when they fly at night, leading to collisions with buildings, perturbing their internal clocks or interfering with their ability to undertake long-distance migrations. Solutions to light pollution are readily available. Learn more about night migration and what you can do to help make birds’ travels safer.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, McHenry County Conservation District, Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, Friends of Volo Bog, McHenry County Audubon and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service are once again bringing a worldwide celebration of birds to the Illinois and Wisconsin stateline region. Participants are invited to complete activities and win prizes. The more activities completed, the more prizes won.

The event schedule:

Saturday, April 30: 8 a.m. to noon at Glacial Park’s Lost Valley Visitor Center at Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood.

Sunday, May 1: noon to 4 p.m. at Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W Brandenburg Road, Ingleside.

Saturday, May 14: 8 to 10 a.m. at Turner Tract Hackmatack NWR site, N545-N561 County Highway H, Genoa City, Wisconsin.

To reserve a parking spot, register at tinyurl.com/7z9v3uau.

WMBD is a cooperative between the IDNR, MCCD, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, Friends of Volo Bog, McHenry County Audubon and Lake County Audubon.