M/I Homes celebrates model townhome groundbreaking in Grayslake

CHICAGO – M/I Homes of Chicago announced it has broken ground on a new model townhome at Tribeca, a community of 60 townhomes in Grayslake.

Located on Casey Road between Buckley Road and Route 45, Tribeca is a short walk from the two Prairie Crossing Metra stations, which provide service to Chicago’s Union Station via the Milwaukee District North and North Central Service lines. The community is adjacent to the Prairie Crossing Bike Path, which connects with other local bike trails and nearby forest preserves. The community also is close to shopping and dining options in historic downtown Grayslake.

“We were honored to celebrate the start of work on our first townhome at Tribeca with the village of Grayslake, knowing that they share our excitement in bringing this new construction option to the area and complementing the community offerings that attract so many to this sought-after suburb,” said Rick Champine, area president of M/I Homes. “This location is hard to beat in terms of proximity to local amenities and access to Metra – something that will once again be a priority for homebuyers as more people return to the office – and we’ve paired that with thoughtful townhome plans that have the flexibility to appeal to the variety of buyers, from young families to busy professionals to empty nesters, that will appreciate the lifestyle Tribeca and the Grayslake community offer.”

Priced from the $360,000s, the three-level townhomes at Tribeca feature open concept living space, island kitchens and lower-level rear-entry three-car garages. Buyers can choose from two three-bedroom plans that both feature 2½ baths and second-floor laundry rooms.

“These townhomes have many of the same features and spaces as a single-family home, paired with the convenience of a low-maintenance community where snow removal and landscape maintenance are included as part of HOA fees,” said Cheryl Bonk, vice president of sales and marketing for M/I Homes.

Tribeca is also near the Lake County Fairgrounds. Other nearby recreational options include Independence Grove Forest Preserve, Rollins Savannah Forest Preserve and Jones Island Park on Grays Lake.

Tribeca is served by Libertyville School District 70, which includes Butterfield Elementary School and Highland Middle School, and Grayslake Community High School District 127, which includes Grayslake Central High School.

To get a first look at Tribeca or to be added to the community’s interest list, visit mihomes.com/tribeca.