Gurnee Days announces parade theme

GURNEE – In collaboration with the village of Gurnee, the Gurnee Park District looked to the community to select this year’s parade theme. Public voting determined this year’s Gurnee Days parade theme will be Life’s a Zoo in 2022.

Congratulations to Diane E. who submitted this year’s winning entry.

The Gurnee Days Life’s a Zoo in 2022 themed parade will take place at noon Aug. 7. The route will begin at North Greenleaf Street, continue west on Old Grand Avenue and end at Emerald Avenue.

Gurnee Days officials encourage local businesses to get creative and embrace the theme. Floats, vehicles, local bands, businesses and community groups will take part in the parade. Judges will select winners for best overall entry, best use of theme and best children’s unit.

Looking to join the parade? Applications are available until July 15 at gurneedays.com. Applications will be reviewed beginning June 1.

Gurnee Days will be a two-day festival, running from noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 6 and continuing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7.

The Aug. 6 activities start with the Gurnee Days 5K/10K at Hunt Club Park. The race begins at 7:30 a.m.

The festival at Viking Park from noon to 10 p.m. will have live music, food vendors, children’s entertainment, the Exchange Club’s annual Rib Fest and a fireworks show.

The fun continues at Viking Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 7. The parade will start at noon. Festivities on Sunday include the Patch 22 petting zoo, pony rides, food vendros, a children’s interactive play zone, bounce houses and the annual Gurnee Days car show.

More information is available at gurneedays.com.

Follow Gurnee Days on Facebook for updated festival information and the schedule of events.