North Shore Capital Group acquires Hickory Knoll Golf Course

LAKE VILLA – Almost two years after closing its doors, Hickory Knoll Golf Course is now part of the North Shore Capital Group.

To restore the 1947 Hickory Knoll Golf Course to its former glory, the greens on the nine-hole course needed a complete redevelopment. Also, 325 tons of sand was brought in for 17 newly restored sand traps.

The NSCG Hickory Knoll Golf Course has kept the 70-year-old oak tree on the eighth hole fairway. However, dozens of decades-old dead oak trees have been removed from the course. Those who have grown up playing the course in Lake Villa can attest the stunning 70-year-old oak tree is a staple to the challenge of the short game course.

Although NSCG plans to keep some of the course’s history, the clubhouse will undergo a complete renovation.

The newly remodeled clubhouse will consist of a large bar, video gambling machines, pro shop, outdoor patio seating area and bathroom amenities for guests.

Reviving Hickory Knoll Golf Course will create employment opportunities for the community. Job opportunities are available for many positions such as greenskeeper, golf cart attendant, pro shop management and bartending staff. To join the team at Hickory Knoll Golf Course, apply online at hickoryknollgc.com/employment/ or email a resume to info@hickoryknollgc.com.

“When patrons come to Hickory Knoll Golf Course, we want to be recognized and remembered for our outstanding customer service,” said Andy Helzer, the COO of North Shore Capital Group.