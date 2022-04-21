Lab mix seeks foster home first, then adoption

GRAYSLAKE – Collin says, “Who doesn’t love a Lab mix with a big head and somewhat short legs? These are some of the features that make me quite handsome. More important, though, I’m a big lover. I love attention, kisses, petting, massages – I’m not picky.

“I’d love to be able to romp around, maybe even with some of the other doggies, but I can’t because I tested positive for heartworm, so I have to limit my activities.

“Since I tested positive for heartworm, I am looking for a foster-to-adopt home while I continue my treatment, still coordinated and all paid for by Save-A-Pet. Once negative, my new home will then be able to finalize my adoption.”

Collin is about 3 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.