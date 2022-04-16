Playground Replacement Community Meetings set in Gurnee

GURNEE – With new playground construction scheduled for early fall 2022, Gurnee Park District is hosting community meetings at three local parks.

Park patrons are encouraged to attend, as Park District staff will present proposed new plans, answer questions about the project and collect resident feedback.

Community meeting schedules and specific project plans can be found below.

Kings Park – Monday, April 18, 5:30 – 7 p.m. Share your feedback about the new playground design. A new 2- to 5-year-old structure and 5- to 12-year-old structure will replace the current, 20-year-old

playground. The project will include several ADA access improvements.

Prairie Oaks Shagbark (North) – Wednesday, April 20, 5:30 – 7 p.m. The new playground will replace the current, 20-year-old structure. Park patrons will share input for the new playground that will provide play for ages 2 to 12.

Prairie Oaks Silo (South) - Thursday, April 21, 5:30 – 7 p.m. Similar to the Prairie Oaks Shagbark (North), this playground will also be replaced after 20 years of play. The new structure will serve ages 2 to 12.

Park neighbors are invited to share feedback on the new design. Gurnee Park District looks forward to sharing the plans with the community and updating the park for future Gurnee generations to enjoy.

