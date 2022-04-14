Yingling announces mortgage and property tax relief program

ROUND LAKE BEACH – State Rep. Sam Yingling, D-Grayslake, is highlighting the availability of housing assistance grants through the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund by the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

Applications opened in April to support homeowners who are behind on their mortgage or property tax payments due to the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to recover from the pandemic, many households are facing overdue mortgage payments, which can lead to foreclosure, housing insecurity and displacement,” Yingling said in a news release. “The ILHAF will help those at the greatest risk of foreclosure receive the aid they need to keep their homes.”

Funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars, the Illinois Homeowners Assistance Fund will offer grants of up to $30,000 in assistance to approved applicants to eliminate or reduce overdue mortgage and property tax payments. Applications will be considered based on degree of need, household income and other criteria.

The deadline to apply is May 31.

“The ILHAF is another example of state assistance as we grapple with the ongoing economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Yingling said. “I highly encourage everyone in our community to apply for a grant if assistance is needed.”

For information on how to apply and an online webinar detailing the application process, visit illinoishousinghelp.org/ilhaf.