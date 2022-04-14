Lake County Forest Preserves to host job fair

LIBERTYVILLE – Imagine working at some of the most scenic locations in Lake County. Think about managing at Independence Grove Forest Preserve with live music, craft brews and picturesque views. There is an array of job opportunities available at the Lake County Forest Preserves.

To help make people aware of the open positions, the Lake County Forest Preserves is hosting a job fair from 2 to 6 p.m. April 18 at Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

Full-time, part-time and temporary positions are available.

“We have numerous opportunities available and we will do some interviews during the job fair,” human resources manager Laurel Diver said in a news release. “In some cases, participants can meet hiring managers in person. This is a great way to be considered for a job.”

Temporary positions range from beer garden attendant to assistant manager at Independence Grove to guest service attendant at one of the three golf courses.

Participants should dress professionally and bring multiple copies of résumés. No registration is required.

For information, call 847-367-6640. The list of open positions is available at LCFPD.org/careers.