Deer Park shopping center to collect items for food bank

DEER PARK – Deer Park Town Center, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, announced it is hosting a food drive for the month of April to support the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

“We identified a desperate cry for help in our community newspaper to support local food pantries and immediately jumped into action,” Angelika Fejklowicz, marketing manager at Deer Park Town Center, said in a news release. “With our retailers’ assistance, we will collect food in hopes of relieving hunger at a time when many families and individuals are struggling to make ends meet with surging food and gas prices. We ask our community to consider donating nonperishable food items at the center to support our neighbors in need during this difficult time.”

Donation drop-off boxes are located at the Deer Park Town Center office in Suite 133. Retailers also will be collecting donations throughout the center, including Altar’d State, Biaggi’s, Brighton, Fidelity Investments, GAP, MAC Cosmetics, Profile by Sanford, Sundance, Williams Sonoma and Yankee Candle.

Needed food items include peanut butter, whole grain pasta, cereal, oatmeal and other nonperishable goods. Visit shopdeerparktowncenter.com for a full list of most needed items.

To learn more about the Northern Illinois Food Bank and ways to donate, visit solvehungertoday.org.