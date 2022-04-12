Interfaith Iftar planned in Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE – GainPeace, along with the Islamic Foundation North Mosque, is organizing an Interfaith Iftar (Fast-breaking) with interfaith partners and the public.

The event will take place from 6:15 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at 1751 O’Plaine Road.

“The goal of this Interfaith Iftar is to invite neighbors of all faiths to meet their Muslim neighbors and share the blessings in this holy month,” Dr. Sabeel Ahmed, director of GainPeace, said in a news release. “Neighbors will enjoy Iftar, the fast-breaking meal with Muslims at sunset, socialize with Muslims, and learn about Ramadan.”