Blue Moon Gallery kicks off 2021 with new artist collective, exhibit

GRAYSLAKE – Blue Moon Gallery announced four collective artists – Michael Litewski, Bob Nonnemacher, Leisa Corbett and John Kirkpatrick Jr. – will exhibit their creative visions in the gallery year-round this year.

The gallery also will continue to host monthly artist receptions from 6 to 9 p.m. on the fourth Saturdays of the month. Community members can see the latest offerings of contemporary art from collective artists, as well as monthly guest artists. The next exhibition is Jan. 23.

Litewski of Zion creates art that examines the impact of societal trends, cultural phenomena, media and national and world events on the notion of “house and home.” The traditional ”house” shape, along with strong color and design, figure prominently in Litewski’s 2D and 3D compositions. His innovative work is organized into four areas of visual expression: graphite/drawing, painting, three-dimensional assemblages and resin-filled works.

Nonnemacher of Gurnee paints on both sides of a canvas using two techniques. He then cuts the canvas apart and reassembles it using pieces from “both sides” to create a new and compelling abstract geometry. His works often combine up to 25 colors and more than 200 cut-up pieces of the same canvas, all coalescing into unique and striking visual imagery. Nonnemacher also is known for his deconstructed landscapes and a contemporary approach to iconic Native American portraiture.

Corbett of Waukegan has exhibited her oil paintings in commercial and university galleries and juried exhibitions in Europe and the U.S. Her pursuit of creative innovation, accomplished through energetic exploration of both the medium and its application on canvas via tools and processes, has resulted in a substantive body of work that is diverse in style, composition, subject matter and execution. She specializes in contemporary landscape, still life and portraiture.

Kirkpatrick of Libertyville is drawn to a strong use of color, thick and dramatic brushstrokes, and texture to create visual and emotional stories in the human face and body. His preferred medium is acrylic paint applied to large canvases, which allows him to work fast and fearlessly, creating vastly expressive moods via fresh, spontaneous creativity.

The gallery also will be exhibiting works from 20 regional artists in its first invitational group exhibition “We Make Life Beautiful.” The group exhibition is presented as a thank you to the many gallery artists and patrons who helped ensure the gallery’s survival during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gallery will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 24, 30 and 31 and Feb. 6, 7, 13 and 14 to view the exhibitions. Masks and social distancing are required. Group size may not exceed 10.

Online galleries are available for viewing at www.thebluemoongallery.com.