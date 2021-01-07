Yingling highlights business relief program

ROUND LAKE BEACH – With many small businesses facing disruptions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, state Rep. Sam Yingling, D-Grayslake, is encouraging small-business owners to apply for grants through the Business Interruption Grants program.

“For much of last year, small businesses have, through no fault of their own, had many hurdles and challenges that they had to overcome,” Yingling said in a news release. “Making sure that we are properly supporting our small businesses through this difficult time is important to preserving our communities through this pandemic, and the BIG program is a great way to get much-needed aid to these small businesses.”

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will be administering $220 million for the second round of the BIG program. All small businesses will be eligible to apply, with an emphasis on those in disproportionately impacted areas, heavily impacted industries and regions and downstate Illinois. All applicants will receive a response within four to six weeks of submission of their application. For information or to apply, visit DCEO’s BIG website at www2.illinois.gov/dceo/SmallBizAssistance/Pages/C19DisadvantagedBusGrants.aspx.

During his time as state representative, Yingling has worked to support small businesses. He has supported expanding tax credits for small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, Yingling regularly visits small-business owners throughout his district to get feedback on how he can be a strong advocate for their needs in Springfield.

“We must do everything in our power to make sure that our small-business community is being properly supported,” Yingling said. “The BIG program is a good step in providing immediate relief. I look forward to working on additional solutions to ensure that our small businesses are being given the relief they deserve.”