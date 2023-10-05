Fox Lake boy, 17, dies in Round Lake shooting

ROUND LAKE -- The Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Round Lake Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old Fox Lake boy.

About 8:20 p.m. Oct. 4, police officers from the Round Lake area began searching for a cellular phone that had dialed 911, according to a news release.

A Round Lake Beach Police officer located a vehicle that appeared to be damaged by gunfire at a gas station in the area of Cedar Lake Road and Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach. He found a 17-year-old Fox Lake boy, identified as Chad Greenenwald, with a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police say Greenenwald was a passenger in the vehicle that sustained the gunshot damage. It was determined the shooting occurred in the area of Midland Drive and Sycamore Drive in Round Lake, according to the release.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver of the vehicle, Greenenwald and another passenger stopped in this area, likely to meet someone. They were approached by at least one person on foot, and a shooting took place, police said.

After the shooting, the person who approached on foot fled from the scene, as did the driver. The driver drove to the gas station, where officers found the vehicle and Greenenwald.

On Oct. 5, an autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Autopsy results indicate that Greenenwald died from a gunshot wound of the chest.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Round Lake Police Department at 847-546-8112, or Lake County CrimeStoppers at www.lakecountycrimestoppers.org.