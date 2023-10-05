Antioch woman charged in stabbing of ex-husband

ANTIOCH – The Antioch Police Department arrested a 46-year-old Antioch woman on charges she stabbed her ex-husband multiple times.

Although divorced, the couple still maintained a relationship, according to a news release.

Julie Anderson, 46, has been charged with aggravated domestic battery great bodily harm, a Class 2 felony; battery great bodily harm, a Class 3 felony; and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony.

Officers were called to the Joanna Count Apartments off Main Street, just south of North Avenue, around 5 p.m. Oct. 4. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 42-year-old Antioch man, being aided by a neighbor, who was applying a tourniquet to his leg.

The man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, having suffered stab wounds to his back and one leg.

Investigators determined that the man was stabbed in his ex-wife’s apartment, and then fled to a neighboring apartment, according to the release. The stabbing appears to have started over purchases the victim made at the grocery store.

Anderson was arrested on-site and without incident. She was being held in custody at the Antioch Police Department awaiting her first court appearance.