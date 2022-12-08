Fugitive causes head-on collision in Antioch

ANTIOCH – A theft of a vehicle and subsequent traffic accident has resulted in felony charges against a Salem, Wisconsin, man after a head-on traffic accident on Route 173 in Antioch.

About 11:06 a.m. Dec. 3, a stolen 2017 silver Chevrolet Malibu was speeding when it crossed the center line of Route 173 west of Tiffany Road and struck a 2022 Volvo SUV driven by a 43-year-old Skokie man, according to a news release.

The driver of the Volvo was taken to an area hospital and released later in the afternoon. The driver of the stolen Chevy Malibu, 29-year-old Raymond Underwood of Salem, Wisconsin, was taken to an area hospital, where he was being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening. Underwood is expected in bond court after his release from the hospital.

The Malibu had been reported stolen earlier in the day in Antioch. The Antioch Police Department along with several neighboring communities had been tracking the stolen vehicle in Lake and Kenosha counties throughout the morning.

Seconds before the accident, the stolen vehicle passed an Antioch police car that was parked along Route 173. The stolen vehicle was traveling west at an excessive rate of speed and already passing vehicles on the right. The Antioch police officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the crash happened before the squad car was able to catch the Malibu, police said.

Underwood had two warrants out for his arrest from McHenry County. Additionally, Underwood admitted to first responders that he had used cocaine earlier in the morning, according to the release.

Underwood has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony theft, three counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving with a revoked driver’s license and driving under the influence of drugs.