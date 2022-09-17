Police investigate gunshot death in Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE -- Grayslake Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting that left a 23-year-old dead Sept. 17.

About 10:45 a.m. Sept. 17, Grayslake police officers were dispatched to Northwestern Medicine Center Grayslake for a report of a gunshot victim, according to a news release.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation shows the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling on Washington Street in the area of Lancer Lane, Grayslake. An occupant of another vehicle, driving in the same area, began shooting at the victim’s vehicle. The victim was struck by gunfire, and the driver immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he died, police said.

The Grayslake Police Department requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. Grayslake Detectives and Task Force Investigators are conducting a homicide investigation.

An autopsy for the victim is being scheduled.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Grayslake Police at 847-223-2341 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or http://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/