Northbrook man faces drug, gun charges

INGLESIDE – A Northbrook man has been charged with drug and gun charges as a result of a Lake County Sheriff’s Office drug trafficking investigation, authorities said.

On July 22, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group concluded a long-term drug trafficking investigation resulting in the arrest of Antonio R. Perez-Amezquita, 36, of the zero to 100 block of Cottonwood Road, Northbrook.

On July 21, a Lake County judge authorized a search warrant for a business operated by Perez-Amezquita in the 800 block of Grand Avenue, Ingleside, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

Detectives seized nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine along with a firearm, drug packaging material and more than $20,000 of drug money during the search, police said.

Perez-Amezquita was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (super Class X felony), armed violence (Class X felony) and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony).

“Our special investigations group continues to aggressively pursue violent offenders and those trafficking drugs in Lake County,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in the news release. “We have zero tolerance for violence and drug trafficking in our community.”

Perez-Amezquita’s bond was set at $50,000. He posted bond July 23 and was due back in court July 28.