A Schaumburg man is facing multiple charges after he dragged an Island Lake police officer with his vehicle for half a mile earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

Lanord D. Miles, 29, has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, driving under the influence and speeding.

The charges stem from a traffic stop at 3:48 p.m. June 11 near Eastway Drive and Forest Drive. An Island Lake officer believed Miles was under the influence and reported that he making furtive movement into the vehicle’s center console, grabbing a bag and throwing it to the passenger’s side of the vehicle, according to a news release.

Authorities said Miles rolled up the driver’s-side window, trapping the officer’s arm, and then started driving south on Eastway Drive.

Police said Miles dragged the officer along at speeds of 50 miles per hour, swerving at mailboxes and oncoming traffic. The police reported multiple 911 calls by witnesses.

Officials said the vehicle slowed down near Fairfield Drive, where the officer was able to free himself and arrest Miles.

Both Miles and the officer were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington. The officer suffered substantial scrapes and bruises to his arm, police said

Miles has a July 6 court date.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220622/schaumburg-man-accused-of-dragging-island-lake-officer-half-a-mile