Lakemoor man charged after burglarizing occupied Ingleside home

INGLESIDE -- A Lakemoor man has been charged with residential burglary after entering an Ingleside home, where the homeowner detained him at gunpoint until police arrived, authorities said.

At 12:10 a.m. June 16, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 25800 block of West Marquette Drive, Ingleside, for a burglary in progress, according to a news release.

While responding, sheriff’s deputies were informed that the homeowner of the Marquette Drive home was holding the burglar at gunpoint.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found James J. Rizzo, 34, of the 100 block of Windward Road, Lakemoor, being detained by the victim.

Further investigation revealed Rizzo burglarized the victim’s car, which was parked in the driveway. Rizzo used the car’s garage door opener to open the garage and enter the home.

The homeowner, who was sleeping, awoke and found Rizzo inside the master bedroom. The victim held Rizzo at gunpoint until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Rizzo was charged with one count of felony residential burglary.