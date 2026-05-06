Six Round Lake Middle School students were hospitalized Wednesday morning after apparently ingesting THC gummies.

The students were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in stable condition, according to Round Lake Area Unit School District 116. The district is working with Round Lake Heights police to investigate the matter, officials said.

Emergency personnel were called about 8:52 a.m. to the school at 2000 N. Lotus Drive in Round Lake Heights, according to the Greater Round Lake Area Fire Protection District.

They responded a second time about 11:15 a.m. In both instances, students were waiting in the nurse’s office when paramedics arrived. Five ambulances were used in the response, according to the fire district.

Round Lake Heights police officials were not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260506/education/six-round-lake-middle-school-students-hospitalized-after-ingesting-thc-gummies/