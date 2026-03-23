Antioch man fired shotgun to scare off people in boat, police say

An Antioch-area man was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm Saturday, accused of firing a shotgun after arguing with boaters, authorities said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 43000 block of North Lake Avenue, in unincorporated Antioch near Channel Lake, about 9 p.m. for a trespassing complaint. Both parties involved contacted the sheriff’s office, according to a news release Sunday.

Theodore Cartner, 76, of Antioch reported that a boat was in his private pond, although it had accessed the pond via a public channel, according to the release. A verbal dispute ensued between Cartner, who remained on land, and the boaters, who stayed in their boat, authorities said.

While the boaters where on the phone with dispatchers, a gunshot was heard over the phone, according to the release, which added that they told police that during the argument, Cartner retrieved a shotgun and fired it, with pellets striking the water near their boat.

According to authorities, Cartner admitted firing the weapon into the air in an attempt to warn the individuals to leave. He voluntarily surrendered the gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cartner was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail pending an initial court appearance, according to the release.