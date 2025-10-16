Women Build 2025 brings women together to build hope

This October, dozens of women across Lake and McHenry counties are coming together with a shared mission: to build safe, affordable homes for local women-led families. (Photo provided by Lake-McHenry Habitat for Humanity)

This October, dozens of women across Lake and McHenry counties are coming together with a shared mission: to build safe, affordable homes for local women-led families.

Women Build 2025, hosted by Lake-McHenry Habitat for Humanity, is more than an event, it’s a movement. Neighbors pull from the community to build the community.

So far, 200 participants on 13 teams have raised over half of the $50,000 campaign goal through peer-to-peer fundraising. Each builder has rallied her own circle of friends, family, and coworkers to support Habitat’s mission, proving that when women support women, entire communities benefit.

In October, these teams will take to Habitat build sites in Waukegan and Woodstock, where their efforts will directly shape the futures of women-led households. Habitat homeowners don’t receive houses as handouts, they work alongside volunteers and purchase their homes through affordable mortgages. The result is stronger families, healthier neighborhoods, and more vibrant local communities.

“Women Build shows what’s possible when people come together,” said Joel Williams president and CEO of Lake-McHenry Habitat for Humanity. “Every dollar raised and every wall built is an investment in our counties’ future.”

Community members and businesses can join the effort by donating, sponsoring, or signing up to build. To learn more about Women Build 2025 and how to get involved, visit habitatlmc.org or email womenbuild@habitatlc.org