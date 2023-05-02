Authorities are investigating the death of a 23-month-old toddler found unresponsive last week at a day care facility in Island Lake.

According to Island Lake police, officers responded at 8:46 a.m. April 25 to Lots of Tots Childcare Inc., on the 200 block of West Burnett Road and found the boy unresponsive and not breathing.

Island Lake police Chief Jennifer Paulus said day care staff found the child unresponsive, started CPR and called 911.

Officers took lifesaving efforts until Wauconda Fire District personnel arrived and took the child to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, police said. He later was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, police said.

The child, who was from Island Lake, was pronounced dead at 8:49 a.m. Saturday and an autopsy was performed Monday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Forensic pathology results are pending.

Paulus said the department continues to investigate the death along with the medical examiner’s office, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The manner of death has not been determined, according to Paulus. Day care staff provided statements and nobody is or has been taken in custody, she added. A person who answered the phone at the day care Tuesday morning declined to comment.

“Our hearts are broken and our deepest condolences go out to the grieving family of one of our very own Island Lake residents,” Paulus said Tuesday.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230502/death-of-toddler-found-unresponsive-at-island-lake-day-care-under-investigation