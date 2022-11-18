A 22-year-old Antioch man shot his mother’s boyfriend Wednesday morning during an argument over a salad, officials said Thursday.

Rondell Jamison faces six felony charges, including aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated domestic battery, stemming from the shooting.

On Thursday morning, a Lake County judge set Jamison’s bail at $1 million, meaning he would need to post $100,000 cash to go free while his case is pending.

Jim Moran, an Antioch village spokesman, said investigators believe the argument broke out about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in an apartment on the north side of the village. It’s believed Jamison took a salad he wasn’t supposed to, leading to the altercation, officials said.

After the shooting, Jamison’s mother and the victim began driving to a hospital, but on the way they were involved in a crash along Deep Lake Road near Lake Villa, Moran said.

The shooting victim was rushed from the crash scene to a hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

Moran said Antioch police went to the apartment on the 300 block of Donin Drive, where Jamison surrendered. Officers later found a gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Jamison is next due in court Dec. 13.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221117/authorities-argument-over-salad-led-to-shooting-in-antioch--