Firefighters rescued a pet from a townhouse fire Tuesday afternoon in Lakemoor.

The Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded to the blaze at 2:43 p.m. in the area of North Rushmore Avenue.

The first crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the garage. Authorities said the fire extended into the upstairs and through the roof.

No one was injured. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

