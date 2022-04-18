A 21-year-old Antioch man has been charged with felony child pornography possession, police said Monday.

Mark Fine (Provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office)

A Lake County judge issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for Mark Fine, of the 700 block of Highview Court, on three felony charges of child pornography possession, Antioch police said.

Fine’s arrest was the result of a joint investigation by Antioch police and the Lake County state’s attorney’s office’s Cyber Crimes Division. Additional information about the investigation was not made available Monday afternoon.

The charges against Fine may be punishable by up to seven years in prison if he’s convicted.

Fine is being held at the Lake County jail but has not yet had a preliminary court hearing, according to the court public access system.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220418/antioch-man-charged-with-child-porn-possession