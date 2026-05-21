Apprenticeship Fair planned for May 27

An Apprenticeship Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the Advanced Technology Center, 7735 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee.

Veterans will have early access at 10:30 a.m.

Work, earn and learn about roles such as administrative assistant, construction laborer, cyber security support technician, drafter, electrician, human resources generalist, industrial engineering technologist, machinist, plumber, roofer, teacher, tool and die maker and youth development practitioner.

For information, visit Job Seekers | Lake County, IL.