Midwest Veterans Closet to host Arbor Day Giveaway

Midwest Veterans Closet will host a Arbor Day Grocery Giveaway for veterans on April 17.

The event will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Midwest Veterans Closet, 1720 Green Bay Road in North Chicago.

Participants must show a military, veteran or dependent ID. This event is drive-up and go; they will load your vehicle.

This event is sponsored by Northern Illinois Food Bank.

At Midwest Veterans Closet, veterans, active-duty service members and families shop for free.

For information, call 847-354-2108.