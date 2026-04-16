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Lake County Journal

Midwest Veterans Closet to host Arbor Day Giveaway

Participants must provide military, veteran or dependent identification

By Shaw Local News Network

Midwest Veterans Closet will host a Arbor Day Grocery Giveaway for veterans on April 17.

The event will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Midwest Veterans Closet, 1720 Green Bay Road in North Chicago.

Participants must show a military, veteran or dependent ID. This event is drive-up and go; they will load your vehicle.

This event is sponsored by Northern Illinois Food Bank.

At Midwest Veterans Closet, veterans, active-duty service members and families shop for free.

For information, call 847-354-2108.

Lake CountyMilitaryVeteransLake County Journal Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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