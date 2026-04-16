Mason invites community to town hall on April 30

State Rep. Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, is holding a community town hall with Speaker of the House Emanuel “Chris” Welch, moderated by Zion Mayor Billy McKinney, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 30.

“I am so excited to be joined by Speaker Welch and Mayor McKinney for a community town hall later this month,” Mason said in a news release. “Connecting with my district on this individual level is so important, as I carry those constituent conversations with me in Springfield. I highly encourage anyone with questions or concerns to stop by so we can discuss the issues that matter most to our community.”

Mason’s town hall will be held at City of Hope, 2520 Elisha Ave., Zion.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged to ensure a seat. Complementary valet parking will be available, and doors will open at 6 p.m.

For more information or to register, reach out to Mason’s office via email at Info@RepJoyceMason.com or phone at 847-485-9986.