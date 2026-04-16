Letter: April is recognized as Save Abandoned Babies Month

To the Editor:

By Proclamation of Gov. Pritzker, April is designated as Save Abandoned Babies Month, which is dedicated to increasing awareness about Safe Haven laws and highlighting their important role in supporting parents during times of crisis.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Illinois’ Safe Haven Law, a milestone worth recognizing and celebrating with the dedicated first responders who help make the law work as intended every day. The Illinois Safe Haven Law allows a parent to safely and anonymously relinquish an unharmed newborn (30 days old or younger) at a designated Safe Haven site – such as a staffed fire station – without fear of prosecution, provided there is no evidence of abuse or neglect.

As of April 2, Illinois has reached an extraordinary milestone: 1,000 days without any illegal infant abandonments, a powerful reflection of the awareness, compassion, and readiness of Safe Haven providers across the state.

During April, organizations and communities come together to educate the public about the resources available through Safe Haven programs.

Through awareness campaigns and outreach efforts, individuals and groups work to ensure that every parent knows they have a safe and legal alternative in difficult circumstances. This united approach helps save lives and provides important support to families in need.

On behalf of the babies and families, the Save Abandoned Babies Foundation thanks you for your support of their mission, Safe Haven laws, and for celebrating 25 years.

Wendy Petera

Executive director, Save Abandoned Babies Foundation